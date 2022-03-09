Medicine Hat doctor guilty of misconduct related to cannabis prescriptions

A Medicine Hat doctor has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) for failing to comply with standards when prescribing cannabis to a number of patients.

A CPSA hearing found Dr. Gaylord Wardell failed to comply with three standards of practise:

Failing to attempt and find conventional therapies ineffective in treating the patient’s medical condition or symptoms;

Failing to see the patient at least once every three months, and;

Failing to determine from available prescription databases the current medication history of the patient and determine if cannabis was contraindicated given any existing prescription or non-prescription medications being utilized.

A date for sanctions has not been set.

Read the decision below: