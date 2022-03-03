Medicine Hat drug house shuttered by Alberta Sheriffs

Calling it a "magnet for violence and drug activity," the safer communities and neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs has shut down a property in Medicine Hat.

A court order was obtained against the owner a property in the 100 block of Fifth Street S.W. in Medicine Hat, meaning access will be prohibited for 90 days.

The order took effect March 3 and will be in place until June 1. Fencing was installed around the house, windows were boarded and locks were changed to prevent anyone from gaining access.

An investigation into alleged drug activity at the home was started in April 2021 in response to community complaints.

"Residents observed a steady stream of people visiting the property in vehicles, on bikes and on foot. People in the community reported finding used needles and crack pipes strewn throughout the neighbourhood," police said in a release.

"SCAN investigators were able to substantiate the complaints by observing several drug transactions and a high volume of people coming and going from the property."

Medicine Hat police also responded to 120 incidents at the property between January 2019 and September 2021, including a home invasion, assaults and several overdoses.

"As well, local police and EMS have responded to 10 overdoses at the property in recent years – two of which were fatal," police said.

A community safety order was signed by a Court of Queen’s Bench justice against the property owner, who was living on the premises.

"After the owner regains access to the property following the 90-day closure, it will remain under supervision until the community safety order expires on Feb. 17, 2023," police said.

Since it was started in 2008, the SCAN unit has investigated more than 7,000 problem properties and obtained more than 100 community safety orders.