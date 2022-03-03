Medicine Hat drug house shuttered by Alberta Sheriffs
Calling it a "magnet for violence and drug activity," the safer communities and neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs has shut down a property in Medicine Hat.
A court order was obtained against the owner a property in the 100 block of Fifth Street S.W. in Medicine Hat, meaning access will be prohibited for 90 days.
The order took effect March 3 and will be in place until June 1. Fencing was installed around the house, windows were boarded and locks were changed to prevent anyone from gaining access.
An investigation into alleged drug activity at the home was started in April 2021 in response to community complaints.
"Residents observed a steady stream of people visiting the property in vehicles, on bikes and on foot. People in the community reported finding used needles and crack pipes strewn throughout the neighbourhood," police said in a release.
"SCAN investigators were able to substantiate the complaints by observing several drug transactions and a high volume of people coming and going from the property."
Medicine Hat police also responded to 120 incidents at the property between January 2019 and September 2021, including a home invasion, assaults and several overdoses.
"As well, local police and EMS have responded to 10 overdoses at the property in recent years – two of which were fatal," police said.
A community safety order was signed by a Court of Queen’s Bench justice against the property owner, who was living on the premises.
"After the owner regains access to the property following the 90-day closure, it will remain under supervision until the community safety order expires on Feb. 17, 2023," police said.
Since it was started in 2008, the SCAN unit has investigated more than 7,000 problem properties and obtained more than 100 community safety orders.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government warns Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is warning Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine, saying anyone who does so could face severe consequences.
Live updates: Russian forces approach huge nuclear plant
Ukrainian officials say a column of Russian forces is headed toward Europe's largest nuclear plant, which accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power generation.
What is the Budapest Memorandum and how does it impact the current crisis in Ukraine?
In 1994, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in return for security assurances from Western countries that its sovereignty will be respected from Russian threat. CTVNews.ca looks at the Budapest Memorandum and its impact on the current crisis in Ukraine.
Russians battle for control of Ukrainian city that holds biggest nuclear power plant in Europe
Russian forces battled for control of the Ukrainian city that is home to the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
Canada will be opening new ways for Ukrainians to seek refuge in this country and is sending additional lethal aid for Ukraine to use in the ongoing Russian-launched war. The government is also taking major trade action against Russia and is calling for the country to be suspended from international criminal policing organization Interpol.
Where else in the world is armed conflict happening or possible?
While the eyes of the world are on Ukraine, it isn't the only part of the world in the midst of an armed conflict. CTVNews.ca looks at other regions that are currently in that position or could be in the future.
French poutinerie tells customers it's not linked to Russian president after threats
A chain of restaurants in France specializing in the Canadian delicacy, poutine, is distancing itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin after it says it has been getting threatening calls from the public since the invasion in Ukraine.
GoFundMe head testifies over Freedom Convoy fundraising, says most donors were Canadian
The president of GoFundMe told members of Parliament on Thursday that according to the crowdfunding platform's records, the vast majority of the donors to the Freedom Convoy were Canadian.
Russian oligarchs' yachts seized in Europe, others harbouring in Maldives
France and Germany have seized two superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs, hitting Russia's super-rich under sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
'Not trusted by anyone': The campaign to kick Jason Kenney out of the premier's chair
An effort to drive Alberta's premier out of office is gaining steam ahead of a United Conservative Party leadership vote next month, and some of the people stoking that fire are well known to their target.
-
COVID-19 deaths increase by 7 as downward hospitalization trend continues in Alberta
They bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta since the start of the pandemic up to 3,946.
-
Man charged in connection with restricted firearm trafficking in Alberta
The Edmonton Police Service has charged a 34-year-old man with firearms trafficking and other related offences.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: 13 more deaths reported as hospitalizations decline
Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in B.C., the province's Ministry of Health announced Thursday.
-
Hospital director seeking longer leaves from custody for B.C. father who killed 3 children in 2008
The B.C. Review Board is being asked to consider the possibility of longer leaves from hospital for a man found not criminally responsible of killing his three children in 2008.
-
Prison sexual assault case involving allegations from approximately 200 inmates back in B.C. court
A sexual assault case involving allegations against a corrections officer from approximately 200 men was back in court in British Columbia this week.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: RCMP, police union resist calls for officers to testify
The RCMP and a police union are resisting calls to have officers who responded to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history be compelled to testify at the public inquiry investigating the tragedy.
-
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
-
N.S. reports three more deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday
Nova Scotia health officials reported three more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health for 3rd consecutive day
B.C. health officials say 13 deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the province Thursday.
-
Cougar nabbed near Nanaimo daycare, relocated outside city
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says a cougar that was spotted in Nanaimo on Thursday morning was captured and relocated outside of the city.
-
'I screamed': Nanaimo woman wins $2.1M jackpot from casino slot machine
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman was stunned to learn she won a whopping $2.1 million jackpot from a slot machine in the Harbour City last week.
Toronto
-
Ontario on track to lift mask mandate by end of March despite signs new BA.2 subvariant will soon be dominant: official
Ontario’s top health official says that the province remains on track to lift its mask mandate by the end of the month, despite signs suggesting that the more infectious Omicron subvariant BA.2 is well on its way to becoming dominant.
-
Police identify 19-year-old Brampton man killed in daytime shooting
Peel police have identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a daytime shooting in Brampton, Ont. Tuesday afternoon
-
Small-scale music memories: A Toronto man is rebuilding the city's most historic musical venues
In the memories of music lovers, Toronto's most famous bars and clubs remain larger than life. But in Andrew Smith's living room, the venues are just a few inches high.
Montreal
-
'Weigh your own risk' will be Quebec's motto this spring as masks become optional: Boileau
Quebec's plan for the spring is to take things slowly and to make space for people to weigh their own risks. 'We're not recommending not to wear [a mask]. We're recommending to no longer make it obligatory,' said Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
'Incredibly embarrassing': Breastfeeding mom told to leave Lush store in Montreal-area mall
A Montreal-area mother is speaking out after she was asked to leave a Lush cosmetics store last week for breastfeeding her son.
-
The 1922 fire that burned down Montreal's City Hall, 100 years later
One century ago, thousands of Montrealers gathered in the streets of the Old Port to watch their City Hall go down in flames.
Ottawa
-
MP calls on Ottawa to rename street outside Russian Embassy after Ukraine's president
NDP MP Charlie Angus presented the motion in the House of Commons on Thursday, calling for Charlotte Street in Sandy Hill to be renamed Zelenskyy Boulevard.
-
Former Ottawa police board member says he did nothing wrong attending 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Robert Swaita says he attended the protest on two occasions when the demonstration first arrived in Ottawa the weekend of Jan. 28.
-
Here's what $837,000 will get you in Ottawa's real estate market
The average price for a new home jumped 17 per cent in Ottawa in February, as a lack of supply continued to hamper homebuyers looking for a new home.
Kitchener
-
'A tough call mentally': Three men killed in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three young men are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
SIU clears Toronto police officer who shot and killed Port Dover man
The province’s police watchdog has decided not charge a Toronto police officer in connection to the death of 70-year-old gunsmith Rodger Kotanko in Simcoe last November.
-
Average price for all residential properties passes $1M in Kitchener-Waterloo
The average price for any residential property sale in Kitchener-Waterloo has passed $1 million for the first time.
Saskatoon
-
44 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan added another 44 COVID-19-related deaths last week, according to the province’s epidemiology report.
-
Fourth suspect charged in Prince Albert homicide
Prince Albert police have charged a fourth suspect with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of Byron Bear.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Saskatoon
Saskatoon could see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted day parole
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted cop killer Clinton Suzack has been granted day parole.
-
Sudbury area bobcat sighting becomes internet sensation
A northern Ontario family never expected such a huge response after posting a video of a recent wildlife encounter on TikTok.
-
Sudbury seeing more potholes than usual this winter
The City of Greater Sudbury says it has been a unique year with potholes popping up on area roads earlier than usual.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba working to take in as many Ukrainians as possible amid Russia invasion: premier
Manitoba's premier said the provincial government is working to do whatever it can to help the people of Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues to unfold.
-
'People are ready to get out of here': Travel agencies seeing increase in Manitobans booking getaways
Manitobans are back to booking getaways after the pandemic grounded travel plans.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths added in Manitoba Thursday
The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba grew again on Thursday, as the province announced three new deaths, pushing it to 1,685.
Regina
-
Out-of-province CFL fans looking for answers after Regina hotel cancels Grey Cup reservations
At least five CFL fans from across Canada say their hotel reservations for Grey Cup weekend at a Regina hotel were cancelled without notification.
-
44 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan added another 44 COVID-19-related deaths last week, according to the province’s epidemiology report.
-
Three men charged in alleged violent assault, kidnapping incident: Regina police
Three men are facing a lengthy list of charges after what Regina police say was a violent robbery, assault and kidnapping in the city’s North Central area.