Medicine Hat homes damaged after car leaves road; driver charged

A Medicine Hat man has been charged following an early morning weekend crash that damaged three homes.

Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Maple Avenue S.E. at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a vehicle left the road and crashed into several residences.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle had been speeding northbound when the driver lost control and crashed through fences and into the three houses.

The total damage to the properties is estimated at $100,000.

Police have not released the name or age of the driver but confirmed he is a Medicine Hat resident. He has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.