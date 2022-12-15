Medicine Hat man caught behind wheel of stolen pickup, additional vehicles recovered

Jeffrey Lawless, a 37-year-old Medicine Hat man, faces charges following an investigation into a stolen pickup truck that led to the recovery of several stolen vehicles.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) spotted a 2002 Ford F350 pickup truck on Dec. 7 in Medicine Hat that had been reported stolen from Redcliff that same day.

Officers arrested the driver and, during the subsequent search of Lawless' property in Medicine Hat, located several stolen items including a dirt bike, all-terrain vehicles and a trailer.

The total value of the stolen goods is estimated at $58,000.

Lawless was charged with stolen property charges and breaching his probation. He was released from custody ahead of his scheduled Jan. 19, 2023 court appearance.

ALERT officials confirm the stolen pickup truck was returned to its rightful owner and efforts are underway to find the owners of the other vehicles.