A 36-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman at a home in Bassano.

According to RCMP, June Rose of Burnaby, B.C. was found dead inside a residence on the evening of Tuesday, January 22.

Rose’s death was deemed suspicious and, on Friday, January 25, Chase Leland Hehr of Medicine Hat was charged in connection with her murder.

Hehr remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Brooks Provincial Court on Wednesday, January 30.

An autopsy was conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary.

The Town of Bassano is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Calgary along the Trans-Canada Highway.