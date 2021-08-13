Advertisement
Medicine Hat man dead after being hit by falling tree in Banff National Park
Published Friday, August 13, 2021 12:40PM MDT Last Updated Friday, August 13, 2021 12:45PM MDT
CALGARY -- A man from Medicine Hat was killed after a tree fell on him while he was camping in Banff National Park.
RCMP say the fatal incident happened just after midnight on Aug. 11.
The 61-year-old was camping at the Aylmer Canyon Campground, a remote location near Lake Minnewaka that is only accessible to hikers.
Officials confirm the man was dead prior to the arrival of officers.
The death is not considered suspicious and it's not known what caused the tree to fall.