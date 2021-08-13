CALGARY -- A man from Medicine Hat was killed after a tree fell on him while he was camping in Banff National Park.

RCMP say the fatal incident happened just after midnight on Aug. 11.

The 61-year-old was camping at the Aylmer Canyon Campground, a remote location near Lake Minnewaka that is only accessible to hikers.

Officials confirm the man was dead prior to the arrival of officers.

The death is not considered suspicious and it's not known what caused the tree to fall.