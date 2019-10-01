CALGARY­ – A 26-year-old Medicine Hat man faces several charges following an investigation into sexual offences involving a child and several dogs.

According to ALERT officials, a suspect allegedly uploaded child pornography and an investigation into his online history was launched in February 2019 after the activity was flagged by the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, with assistance from the Medicine Hat Police Service, arrested Cody Herrell, 26, at his home in Medicine Hat on Thursday, September 26.

Police seized Herrell's computers and other electronic devices. The ICE unit investigation unearthed alleged sexual offences involving an unidentified child, believed to be known to Herrell, as well as sexual offences involving several dogs.

Herrell has been charged with:

Sexual assault

Bestiality

Accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography

Herrell is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, October 17, 2019.