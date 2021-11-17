Medicine Hat meth seizure is one of the city's largest: ALERT

CALGARY -

Police say the seizure of nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine in Medicine Hat is believed to be the city's largest.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said the drug was seizedafter a search warrant was executed on a home in Medicine Hat's South Flats area on Nov. 5 following a two-month long investigation.

ALERT said officers alsoseized the following:

A firearm;

59 grams of fentanyl;

15 grams of cocaine;

55 tabs of LSD;

2.5 grams of MDMA;

900 milliliters of GHB;

Sevengrams of psilocybin mushrooms; and

$100,610 cash.

Robert Pegoraro, 24, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and several firearms-related offences.

ALERT said additional arrests are anticipated.

The 1.9 kilogram methamphetamine seizure surpasses what was thought to be Medicine Hat’s previous largest seizure of 1.7 kilograms in April 2020.

“Disrupting the meth trade has been a priority for ALERT over the past several years," Insp. Sean Boser from ALERT said in a news release.

"Together, with our partners in Medicine Hat Police and RCMP, we have taken significant quantities of meth off the street and arrested more than 100 suspected dealers since 2018.”

ALERT encourages anyone who suspects drug or gang activity to call their local police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.