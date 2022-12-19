Medicine Hat police seek suspects who allegedly distracted woman, stole wallet at gas station

The Medicine Hat Police Service is looking to identify two men who allegedly swiped a driver's credit card while posing as Good Samaritans concerned with the state of her car.

According to police, the suspects approached the victim's car at a gas station along the Trans-Canada Highway on the evening of Nov. 9. One of the men knocked on the driver's side window and told the driver that there was an issue with one of her tires.

When the driver got out to check on the state of her tire, the second man allegedly opened the passenger door and stole the woman's wallet.

The woman's credit card was used at a local department store approximately 20 minutes later and investigators secured surveillance footage from the business.

Anyone who recognizes either men or who had their belongings stolen in a similar manner in the area is asked to contact the MHPS at 403-529-8481.