Medicine Hat swears in new police chief

Medicine Hat's new police chief was sworn in Friday.

A change of command ceremony was held for Alan Murphy, who had been acting as interim chief since October.

Before his appointment, Murphy was with Edmonton police for 27 years, where he reached the rank of deputy chief.

A Change of Command ceremony was held today where Al Murphy was officially sworn in as the 24th Chief of Police for the MHPS. Congratulations Chief Murphy! We look forward to your leadership https://t.co/0pvRHWMINw #medhat #yxh pic.twitter.com/djhvCGtYsY — Medicine Hat Police Service (@medhatpolice) January 21, 2023

Murphy says he will focus on wellness programs for officers and finding solutions to crime linked to mental health and addiction.