MEDICINE HAT -- Father’s Day is is that extra special day for father’s, but for one Medicine Hat man who has a very large family, it coincides with his birthday, making it a little extra special.

Roy Gale, father of six, grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 18 turned 100 on Sunday, which is also Father’s Day.

“It’s great to have a family, and great to have a place like Medicine Hat to bring them up in,” Roy said.

For everything he already appreciates about his family and the city, he’ll have to add one more thank you to the list. Over two hundred cars paraded by South Country village retirement home to surprise the 100-year-old.

“Well it just feels wonderful. I didn’t expect to see that many people come by” he said.

It was his son, Stan Gale who headed it all to ensure his father enjoy the big day.

“It’s an honour, he’s a good guy and we don’t want to be without him” said Stan Gale. “Family from Edmonton and Medicine Hat and we all got together and made this happen.”

The family even took advertisements to really push the word for the parade. Several organizations took part including the Local Lions Club, Community View Lions Club and Military veterans to support a comrade. Roy served in an artillery unit in Italy, Holland and Belgium from 1939-1945. For all that was lost he is able to look on the brighter side. His unit would frequently watch films flown in but sometimes there was a shortage.

“The only movie they had there was white Christmas. So we watched that about 10-12 times in a row. Everybody by that time knew all the words” said Roy.

His ability to look back and laugh might be was has gotten him to 100, and also his love for projects. Just over a decade ago Roy built a car from his younger days, a ford Model T. The Calgary Model T club came to pay their respects to him.

“That's the car I put together. I have had a lot of in with it in the last 10 years” said Roy.

Such as a 500 kilometre road trip.

“He drove up to Edmonton on his 95th birthday and it took 22 hours so two days. They had to stay over night in Hanna” said his daughter Liz Baril.

For all that could have gone wrong with the weather or care homes being shut off from the public due to COVID-19, it all came together for him on his 100th birthday.

“What a wonderful day for me” said Roy.