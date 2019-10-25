CALGARY — The newest employee of the Airdrie and District Victim Assistance Society (ADVAS) team is short, furry and refuses to wear clothes to work.

It’s OK though, because he’s cute.

Jake, a three-year-old black Labrador retriever, is a specially trained trauma dog that will officially join the team on Oct. 31.

His job will be to provide support to victims of crime and tragedy in the district.

Trauma dogs are common in many police agencies across the country. RCMP say they are effective at helping to comfort and calm victims and witnesses of traumatic events, particularly children.

Jake comes from the Lions Foundation of Canada, which breeds and trains service dogs.

When not on the job, Jake will live with an ADVAS member.