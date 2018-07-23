A ramp in the city’s northeast was changed from one-way to two-way on Monday morning and will give motorists easier access to Bridgeland and Inglewood across Memorial Drive.

The ramp between the Baines Bridge and 12 Street N.E. was changed to accommodate traffic in both directions and new signals were installed on Friday.

The road was widened as well and the construction was done while crews continued to work on flood mitigation projects in the area.

