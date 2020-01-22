CALGARY -- Those looking to pay their respects to a prominent Alberta First Nations leader can do so this weekend.

Jason Goodstriker, who was once Alberta's regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations, passed away last Thursday in Slave Lake.

He was called a "passionate Albertan" by Premier Jason Kenney and also served as a councillor with the Blood Tribe.

Goodstriker, who was 47, had also been named a member of the province's Fair Deal Panel that has been holding town hall meetings in communities throughout the province.

An all-night wake in memory of Goodstriker is scheduled to take place starting 7 p.m. Friday at the Senator Gladstone Hall on the Blood Reserve.

An honouring service is expected to take place, at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the University of Lethbridge's gymnasium.

Family members request visitors to honour Goodstriker by wearing his favourite colour – blue.

Donations to help with funeral costs can be made through the Cornerstone Funeral Home.