Memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II held in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Services were held around the world on Monday, marking the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Lethbridge was certainly no exception.

The Lethbridge branch of the Royal Canadian Legion held a memorial service outside the Yates Theatre to honour the late monarch.

"Here in our city, we wanted to recognize and give thanks and honour her for her long reign and service," said Legion member and co-chair of its public relations committee Glenn Miller.

Dozens of people came out to pay their respects to the Queen during the brief service.

Miller says he was pleased with the turnout and was happy to see so many British citizens attend the event.

Among those in attendance at the service was Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

During the service, he was given the honour of laying a wreath in memory of the Queen.

Hyggen called it "a special opportunity."

"I mean it's one that wouldn’t happen I'm sure in my lifetime again. And to have someone reign for 70 years – that's quite incredible."

Everyone who attended the event had their own personal reasons for attending and their own connection to the Queen.

Jim Standen, a former British armed forces recovery mechanic lives in Lethbridge and says her passing hits close to him.

"Not only did we lose a boss, but we lost a commander-in-chief of numerous regiments. It's just a sad loss for everybody."

Monday marks the final day of the 10-day mourning period following the Queen's death.

Once it's over, condolence books will be closed and sent to the Royal Family.

Flags are also set to return to full mast at sunset.