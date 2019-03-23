A Calgary man who lost his life in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 disaster was laid to rest on Saturday at a funeral ceremony at a southwest church.

Members of the city’s Kenyan community, along with friends and family members of Derick Lwugi, packed the First Assembly Church on Elbow Drive S.W. to say goodbye to the community leader, city worker and devoted father.

Lwugi was among the 157 people who died when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after takeoff on March 10.

Mourners remembered Derick as a man who worked hard and accepted everyone.

“Indeed, to Derick, anyone could be family and he treated them as such. He made each person feel special, wanted and needed,” said Stephen Amadala, Derick’s friend.

Funds have been set up to support Derick’s family as well as helping to sponsor the students in Kenya that Derick supported during his life. Donations can be made online or through the First Assembly Church.