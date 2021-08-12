CALGARY -- A spontaneous memorial to the children of residential schools has been vandalized twice in the past week, despite efforts to protect it.

The display of children's shoes and toys on the steps of Calgary's municipal offices was scattered last week and a fire was set August 3.

Calgary police are investigating with the assistance of the hate crimes and extremism unit.

"It wasn't surprising," says Nicole Johnston, who marched through the downtown Thursday to raise awareness. "But when I look at this memorial, I don't just see the shoes. I see the children sitting there. The ones waiting to be found. And that's what hurts."

The memorial went up following the identification of 215 graves outside a former residential school in Kamloops BC. The announcement sparked a wave of public expressions of grief, as many Canadians came to terms with the dark legacy of the residential school system.

"A lot of Canadian people - I've seen them - they're grieving," says Linda ManyGuns, vice-president at Mount Royal University.

"I think this is a space that actually brings us all together, and is actually representing a commitment to make change," ManyGuns says.

The city has been approached to establish a permanent home for the open air display, but so far no decision has been made public.

In a brief statement late Thursday, a city spokesperson promised details of the memorial's long term future would be released in the coming days.