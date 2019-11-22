Mending fences: Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan meets with Sonya Savage
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan is in Calgary on Friday, speaking with energy leaders including Alberta's Energy Minister Sonya Savage. (File)
CALGARY – After being named to the federal cabinet earlier this week, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan is in Calgary on Friday, meeting with Alberta's energy minister.
O'Regan, the MP for St. John's South-Mount Pearl, was named to Trudeau's cabinet on Wednesday and his first order of business was a meeting in Alberta.
Experts say the relationship between Alberta and Ottawa has been quite strained, especially since the Liberals were completely shutout in the Prairies in last month's federal election.
O'Regan met with Alberta's Energy Minister Sonya Savage on Friday morning.
This is a developing story and we will have more details as they come in…