Meteorological fall ends as it began – warm!
Our 500 mb conditions won't do a lot over the next few days, as a ridge of high pressure has bulwarked them into our region for a while longer. We're facing another glut of west wind, as a consequence.
Warm, sunny, dry air conditions be expected today, and gusts should hit the low 40s. Tomorrow, we’ll rinse and repeat – gusts in the 50s, and a second crack in a row at double digits.
So ends our meteorological fall. At a single glance, November perhaps had all of two days that fell below seasonal. Maybe even just the one. I’ll have a better look at that tonight on CTV Calgary News at 5 and 6.
It would make sense to weave the November thread into one day in December, right?
How about half a day, instead?
Early, strong gusts on Dec. 1 could pile us toward the mid-teens before sunrise. It won’t last, though; Another Alberta clipper is crossing the Rockies, forming in the central region and making a bee-line dive for Lake Superior. We'll face easterly wind when it arrives, and the preliminary look is for two to four millimetres of rain. Overnight freezing becomes a hazard, along with a shot for snow.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:
Today:
- Partly cloudy, wind gusts NW 40 km/h
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 1 C
Tuesday:
- Mainly sunny, windy
- Daytime high: 12 C
- Evening: west wind, clear, high 7 C
Wednesday:
- Cloudy, rain showers
- Daytime high: 6 C (early temps are warmer!)
- Evening: chance of flurries, low -3 C
Thursday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 0 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -9 C
Friday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: -2 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -10 C
This lovely photo came through via Twitter this weekend, and she's absolutely right – this is not an everyday occurrence!
And Carrie jumped in, too, showing a fair-sized flock of geese in Airdrie.
You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!
