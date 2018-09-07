Authorities say charges have been laid against two suspected drug dealers in the Medicine Hat area after a significant quantity of drugs was discovered in a storage locker.

On September 6, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams conducted a search warrant on a unit at a storage facility in Brier Industrial Estates.

Inside, they found:

713 grams of methamphetamine

247 grams of cocaine

35 grams of fentanyl powder

buffing agent

$20,000 cash proceeds of crime

The total street value of the drugs is estimated to be approximately $77,980.

Two people associated with the storage locker were found at a hotel on 13 Avenue S.E. later that day.

Nicolas Belanger, 29, and Devan Koehle, 19, have been charged with five counts each of possession of controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking and one count each of possession of the proceeds of crime. Belanger also faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.

While police say the bust is a victory, the job for investigators isn’t over.

“We also know there are more drugs and more dealers out there, and this only motivates the team to continue the work to clean up our streets,” says Staff Sergeant Cory Both with ALERT in a release.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).