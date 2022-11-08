Meth, fentanyl seized in Medicine Hat and Redcliff drug bust
Two Medicine Hat women and a man from Redcliff face charges after a drug trafficking investigation unearthed methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash.
On Oct. 27 and 28, officers searched three locations in the city of Medicine Hat and one location in Redcliff, seizing:
- 104 grams of methamphetamine;
- 28 grams of fentanyl;
- $3,180 in cash;
- Ammunition; and,
- A small amount of cocaine.
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) officials say the estimated street value of the drugs, plus the seized cash, exceeds $15,000.
Three people — 43-year-old Nicole Kilthau, 39-year-old Allison Keller and 44-year-old Brian Akse — were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation.
Kilthau and Keller face charges related to drug trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime, while Aske was charged with two counts of breaching a court order.
All three of the accused are scheduled to appear in Medicine Hat provincial court this month.
