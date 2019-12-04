CALGARY -- A 26-year-old Morley man remains in police custody following the seizure of drugs and break-in tools from a vehicle that had been abandoned in a ditch.

Cochrane RCMP responded to a location near Morley on Tuesday morning following reports a car had been abandoned. While searching the area around the car, officers spotted a man who subsequently fled into the woods. The canine unit was deployed to the scene and the man was tracked to a nearby home.

The man surrendered to police and officers determined he was on probation.

A search of the abandoned car resulted in the seizure of:

An undisclosed amount of methamphetamine

An undisclosed amount of cash

Break-in tools

As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old MacKenzie Cory Twoyoungmen of Morley faces several charges, including:

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Possession of break-in instruments

Twoyoungmen is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court Friday.