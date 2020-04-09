LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A man and a woman face drug trafficking charges following a Lethbridge Police Service investigation into the methamphetamine trade.

Police identified a home in the 2100 block of 15th Avenue N. as being connected to drug trafficking. On Wednesday, officers witnessed a vehicle leaving the home and returning a short time later.

Upon the vehicle's return, officers arrested a 34-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman as they exited.

A search resulted in the seizure of:

65 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $6,500)

$2,500 in cash

A knife

Steven Kenneth Klein and Angel Rose Andre, both of Lethbridge, have been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000

Klein also faces charges of suspended driving and breach of an undertaking (three counts).

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on June 26.