Methamphetamine seized, suspected dealers arrested in Lethbridge bust
Drugs, cash and a knife seized during the April 8, 2020 arrest of two suspected drug dealers in Lethbridge (LPS)
LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A man and a woman face drug trafficking charges following a Lethbridge Police Service investigation into the methamphetamine trade.
Police identified a home in the 2100 block of 15th Avenue N. as being connected to drug trafficking. On Wednesday, officers witnessed a vehicle leaving the home and returning a short time later.
Upon the vehicle's return, officers arrested a 34-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman as they exited.
A search resulted in the seizure of:
- 65 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $6,500)
- $2,500 in cash
- A knife
Steven Kenneth Klein and Angel Rose Andre, both of Lethbridge, have been charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000
Klein also faces charges of suspended driving and breach of an undertaking (three counts).
The accused are scheduled to appear in court on June 26.