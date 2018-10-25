Drivers who use Metis Trail as a part of their regular commute will now have an easier time to get around now that a major construction plan to ease congestion is now finished.

City officials opened the final section of the route that has been twinned between 80 Avenue and the future extension of Airport Trail N.E.

The project also included a number of improvements such as new traffic signals at 88 Avenue N.E., two additional traffic lanes, additional lighting, an expansion to the storm water system and a new pathway along Metis Trail.

“Twinning this section of Metis Trail and installing new traffic signals here at 88 Avenue will help better manage traffic congestion throughout this area,” said Ward 5 councillor George Chahal. “This will help us move more efficiently through the area and to get to the destinations we want to quickly.”

Ryan Vanderputten, director of transportation planning with the City of Calgary, says that Metis Trail is a very important connector for a number of industrial and residential communities in the northeast.

He says that the developers that own the land on the west side of Metis Trail will be progressing with work as the market demands.

“[As for] the major piece, Airport Trail; we have currently started construction on it from 36 Street over to Stoney Trail. That project we are working in partnership with the province, the federal government and with the YYC Calgary International Airport to improve access and productivity east-west from Stoney Trail to the airport. That project is going to be open in 2022.”

With the work on Metis finally completed, drivers will now enjoy streamlined travel in the northeast as well as vital connections to many developing communities in the area.

The project cost $3.3M to build.