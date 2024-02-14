CALGARY
Calgary

    • Mid-week overnight wind chill values between -20 and -30

    Share

    An upper ridge of high pressure along the west coast is diverting colder air into Alberta at the surface. A lack of cloud cover will continue to amplify this effect over the next couple of nights as outgoing radiation escapes freely.

    Normally the mid-February low temperatures in Calgary sit around -12 C, but Thursday and Friday mornings will likely be closer to -18 C with wind chills making it feel as cold as -23.

    During the day Wednesday light and scattered flurries are likely in central and southern Alberta due to a low pressure system along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

    With daytime highs between -6 C to -9 C over the next two days, icy parking lots and surfaces will remain mostly frozen unless a melting agent is applied.

    Starting Friday, the classic southern Alberta freeze-thaw cycle should resume and continue into early next week.

    Highway conditions are continuing to improve throughout central and southern Alberta. As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday 511 Alberta was showing decent driving conditions across most of the primary highways in the region.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News