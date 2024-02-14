Mid-week overnight wind chill values between -20 and -30

An upper ridge of high pressure along the west coast is diverting colder air into Alberta at the surface. A lack of cloud cover will continue to amplify this effect over the next couple of nights as outgoing radiation escapes freely.

Normally the mid-February low temperatures in Calgary sit around -12 C, but Thursday and Friday mornings will likely be closer to -18 C with wind chills making it feel as cold as -23.

During the day Wednesday light and scattered flurries are likely in central and southern Alberta due to a low pressure system along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

With daytime highs between -6 C to -9 C over the next two days, icy parking lots and surfaces will remain mostly frozen unless a melting agent is applied.

Starting Friday, the classic southern Alberta freeze-thaw cycle should resume and continue into early next week.

Highway conditions are continuing to improve throughout central and southern Alberta. As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday 511 Alberta was showing decent driving conditions across most of the primary highways in the region.