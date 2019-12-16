LETHBRIDGE -- The Midget AAA Hurricanes are looking ahead, not behind at least year’s results, when it comes to the Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament later this month in Calgary.

The team made it all the way to the gold medal game at the Scotiabank Saddeldome last year, but ultimately fell short to the St.Albert Raiders 4-3.

“Second year coming around, I think it’s going to be better than last year and hopefully we can get that first instead of second,” said veteran defenseman Carson Haynes.

The team is focused on playing well but since the tournament is over the holiday break, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, they want to have time to enjoy it too.

“It’s a really great time and you get to be there for a week and in a hotel being 16-year-old guys,” Haynes said.

Head coach Sean Gillam said the tournament is an exciting time for the teens.

“We look forward to going there and showcasing how we have improved throughout the year,” he said.

The team returns to Calgary with four players looking to finish what they couldn't last year. The team also has some youth excited to make a splash on the big stage.

“I think it's just going to be a great experience, especially how it's an international tournament, there is going to be a team from Russia there so we'll get to see the elite competition from other places,” said 15-year-old forward Rylen Roersma.

In addition to the Russian squad, the week-long tournament features teams from all over Western Canada and one coming in from Chicago.

The Hurricanes see it has an opportunity to do a little team bonding before the second half of the season.

“The tournament is really going to help us connect a little bit more and increase our team chemistry,” Roersma said.

“At the end, as long as we're there and we enjoy the experience and have fun, that's all that really matters,” Gillam added.

The hurricanes are able to enjoy all of Christmas Day with their families before hopping on the bus Boxing Day morning for their first game. The squad will look to get off to strong start when they take on the Sherwood Park Ennis Kings later in the day.