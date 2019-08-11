Four people have been arrested and charged following an incident that took place in the middle of the night at a resort in Jasper.

Jasper RCMP were called to the Pine Bungalows Resort at about midnight on August 10 to investigate a noise complaint.

On arrival, the officers came into contact with a 31-year-old woman from White Rock, B.C. who was discovered to have an outstanding arrest warrant out of Edmonton.

While the woman was being arrested, her husband came out of a nearby cabin, interfered with officers and became very belligerent with them.

As the responding officers were working to arrest him, another cabin occupant, a friend of the couple, also interfered in the arrest. His wife also got involved as he was being arrested and police say she assaulted one of the officers.

She was also arrested, but only after one of the RCMP members used a Taser on her.

Police say during the course of her arrest, her handcuffed husband kicked one of the members while they were on the ground.

Additional police officers, along with a warden with Parks Canada, were called to the scene to take all four people into custody.

A subsequent investigation of the incident resulted in multiple charges being laid.

The 29-year-old man from White Rock, B.C. has been charged with:

Mischief under $5,000

Resisting arrest

Uttering threats

Breach of a recognizance

The 28-year-old man from Edmonton has been charged with:

Obstructing a police officer

Assaulting a police officer

The 28-year-old female from Edmonton has been charged with:

Obstructing a police officer

Assaulting a police officer

Resisting arrest

No further charges were brought against the original arrest suspect as she was taken into custody on her outstanding warrant.

All suspects are scheduled to appear in Jasper Provincial Court on September 12.