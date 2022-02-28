Midweek snow and a temperature drop for Calgary
We're back! I hope last week treated everyone well – yesterday was a warm one! We'll have an in-depth look at how the province fared this evening during the 5 and 6 newscasts, but for interest's sake, Calgary's airport was the warmest spot in the province yesterday, though only the 26th-warmest spot in the nation.
Today will present with another round of west wind, though milder in both temperature and wind compared to yesterday, where evening gusts topped the 50 km/h marker. Tomorrow will likely outdo what Sunday brought to the table, but will accompany with similar winds. Not a bad way to kick off meteorological spring!
Then, as we do, change is afoot. The west wind cycles away (after a brief stint from the southwest that pops us to a bout of hefty warmth) and opens us to snow. A few centimetres will run aground by Thursday morning, with the majority falling post-sunset Wednesday. Model ranges are taking wild swings right now, between three and eight centimetres.
The outgoing temperature trend doesn't look to boost us until the first weekend of March, and even then, it’s merely seasonal. Enjoy the next few pleasant ones before that shift.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:
Today
- Mainly cloudy
- Daytime high: 6 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -4 C
Tuesday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered flurries, low -6 C
Wednesday
- Cloudy, afternoon flurries
- Daytime high: -4 C
- Evening: snow, low -10 C
Thursday
- Flurries
- Daytime high: -7 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -14 C
Friday
- Mainly cloudy
- Daytime high: -6 C
- Evening: clear, low -11 C
Two very neat pics today. First from Steph, who just happened upon a new friend on her back patio:
And the second is from viewer Kevin, who came across this on his own back porch. The power of Mother Nature is one thing, but the grace is something else entirely!
You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Midweek snow and a temperature drop for Calgary
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine slows Russian advance, talks underway in Belarus
Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia's advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.
Does Putin's alert change risk of nuclear war?
Russian President Vladimir Putin's implied threat to turn the Ukraine war into a broader nuclear conflict presents U.S. President Joe Biden with choices rarely contemplated in the atomic age, including whether to raise the alert level of U.S. nuclear forces.
Live updates: More than half a million have fled Ukraine, UN says
The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday.
World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
The world's largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials, generating alarm and sadness among the aviation world in which it occupies almost cult status.
How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia
Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Most of Ontario COVID-19 restrictions are lifting in March. Here's what you need to know
Nearly all of Ontario’s major COVID-19 restrictions will lift this week, bringing the province the closest it’s been to pre-pandemic life.
'Delay means death': We're running out of ways to adapt to the climate crisis, new report shows. Here are the key takeaways
Climate change is on course to transform life on Earth as we know it, and unless global warming is dramatically slowed, billions of people and other species will reach points where they can no longer adapt to the new normal, according to a major report published Monday.
Displaced by war, tens of thousands of Ukrainians take shelter in Poland
The influx of civilians fleeing Ukraine has turned a warehouse in a small Polish village into a massive shelter -- and the number of refugees is going up by the minute.
How interest rate hikes could affect your mortgage payment
With the Bank of Canada's key interest rate target expected to rise this year, experts point to the cumulative impact this will have on Canadian homeowners, particularly those with variable-rate mortgages.
Edmonton
-
Flames take over southeast Edmonton apartment complex, forcing residents out of homes
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire tore through a southeast Edmonton complex early Monday morning.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's number of COVID-19 hospital patients dropped on Friday below 1,300 for the first time since late January.
-
Live updates: More than half a million have fled Ukraine, UN says
The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
How British Columbians can help Ukraine
With hundreds of thousands of British Columbians having ties to Ukraine, many are looking for ways to help Ukrainians as the crisis prompted by Russia's invasion intensifies.
-
New rules for COVID-19 travel testing have British Columbians packing their bags
Strict COVID-19 testing requirements that have prevented many British Columbians from travelling internationally for nearly two years are changing.
-
Rainfall warnings issued for Lower Mainland; more snow expected on highways
Rainfall warnings have been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as a "moisture-laden weather system" approaches the South Coast.
Atlantic
-
Children called 911, relayed key details about killer amid mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer and his replica police car as the tragedy unfolded around them.
-
Ukrainians in the Maritimes launch efforts for Ukraine
Ukrainians in the Maritimes have launched efforts to provide support to those in Ukraine.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delays
Here is a list of weather-related school closures, cancellations and delays for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Vancouver Island
-
Rally for Ukraine draws large crowd at B.C. legislature
A large crowd descended on the B.C. legislature building on Sunday to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support the demands of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress for additional aid to the besieged nation.
-
Victoria townhome development headed for public hearing amid opposition from neighbours
A controversial development in Victoria has taken another step forward, with the city council voting last week to move the project to a public hearing.
-
How British Columbians can help Ukraine
With hundreds of thousands of British Columbians having ties to Ukraine, many are looking for ways to help Ukrainians as the crisis prompted by Russia's invasion intensifies.
Toronto
-
Most of Ontario COVID-19 restrictions are lifting in March. Here's what you need to know
Nearly all of Ontario’s major COVID-19 restrictions will lift this week, bringing the province the closest it’s been to pre-pandemic life.
-
Ontario set to introduce $15 minimum wage for app-based gig workers
The Ontario government is set to introduce new legislation Monday that will give app-based gig workers “fundamental rights,” including a $15 minimum wage and transparency when it comes to their tips.
-
Live updates: More than half a million have fled Ukraine, UN says
The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday.
Montreal
-
UPAC closes investigation into former Quebec premier Jean Charest
The investigation into allegations of illegal financing within the Quebec Liberal Party under then-leader Jean Charest is over.
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec
The Quebec government is lifting more restrictions that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Montreal's Ukrainian community prays and protests for an end to the Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, parishioners and protesters gathered in Montreal on Sunday calling and praying for peace.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about the end of vaccine passports in Ottawa
Ontario will lift the proof of vaccination requirements for restaurants, gyms and all indoor settings on Tuesday.
-
Ukraine slows Russian advance, talks underway in Belarus
Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia's advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.
-
Ottawa residents stand in solidarity with Ukraine outside Russian Embassy
The rally started in front of the Russian Embassy with speeches and the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem, before the crowd marched to Ottawa City Hall.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge road reopens after Friday's cooking oil spill
Saginaw Parkway has reopened in Cambridge, three days after a truck carrying 16,000 litres of used cooking oil overturned onto the road.
-
Four people injured in crash near Mount Forest
OPP say four people have serious injuries after a crash Sunday evening just south of Mount Forest.
-
Most of Ontario COVID-19 restrictions are lifting in March. Here's what you need to know
Nearly all of Ontario’s major COVID-19 restrictions will lift this week, bringing the province the closest it’s been to pre-pandemic life.
Saskatoon
-
Man, 33, dead in shootout with Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent, external investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday.
-
In pictures: Here are the 10 most expensive house listings in the Saskatoon area
How much house can you buy in Saskatoon if the sky is the limit? Turns out, quite a bit.
-
Hundreds rally outside Saskatoon City Hall to support Ukraine
A rally for Ukraine outside City Hall Sunday gathered hundreds of people in Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario lifts vaccine passport and new rules for travellers arriving in Canada: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
How interest rate hikes could affect your mortgage payment
With the Bank of Canada's key interest rate target expected to rise this year, experts point to the cumulative impact this will have on Canadian homeowners, particularly those with variable-rate mortgages.
-
Shooting on Manitoulin Island
A southern Ontario resident was shot in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday, Chief Linda Debassige confirmed in a news release.
Winnipeg
-
'Serious' assault sends one person to hospital: Winnipeg police
A serious assault in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighborhood has sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning.
-
'We're hoping to dig up more': Families take to the snow to uncover buried fire hydrants
With Winnipeg facing one of its snowiest winters on record so far, a group of Manitobans is taking it upon themselves to help uncover fire hydrants buried in the snow.
-
'It's incredible to see': Light pillars captured in northern Manitoba's winter sky
A Manitoba Hydro employee in Northern Manitoba captured a spectacular sight in the winter sky – pillars of light shooting up into the atmosphere.
Regina
-
Sask. top doc urges caution as public health orders set to expire Monday
Masking and self-isolation protocols will expire at 12 a.m. on Monday, as promised by Premier Scott Moe earlier in the month.
-
Ukraine slows Russian advance, talks underway in Belarus
Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia's advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.
-
White City entrepreneur wins Canada's Volunteer Award
24 year-old entrepreneur Robyn Ham is one of 21 recipients to receive the latest Canada’s Volunteer Award.