Midweek snow and a temperature drop for Calgary

We're back! I hope last week treated everyone well – yesterday was a warm one! We'll have an in-depth look at how the province fared this evening during the 5 and 6 newscasts, but for interest's sake, Calgary's airport was the warmest spot in the province yesterday, though only the 26th-warmest spot in the nation.

Today will present with another round of west wind, though milder in both temperature and wind compared to yesterday, where evening gusts topped the 50 km/h marker. Tomorrow will likely outdo what Sunday brought to the table, but will accompany with similar winds. Not a bad way to kick off meteorological spring!

Then, as we do, change is afoot. The west wind cycles away (after a brief stint from the southwest that pops us to a bout of hefty warmth) and opens us to snow. A few centimetres will run aground by Thursday morning, with the majority falling post-sunset Wednesday. Model ranges are taking wild swings right now, between three and eight centimetres.

The outgoing temperature trend doesn't look to boost us until the first weekend of March, and even then, it’s merely seasonal. Enjoy the next few pleasant ones before that shift.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered flurries, low -6 C

Wednesday

Cloudy, afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: snow, low -10 C

Thursday

Flurries

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: clear, low -11 C

Two very neat pics today. First from Steph, who just happened upon a new friend on her back patio:

And the second is from viewer Kevin, who came across this on his own back porch. The power of Mother Nature is one thing, but the grace is something else entirely!

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.