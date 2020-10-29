CALGARY -- Our Friday forecast remains a bit of a wild card. An Alberta Clipper is going to rile off the central Alberta foothills and range straight across the prairies, bringing heavy snowfall to communities along the central Saskatchewan-Manitoba border as it continues developing.

But what does that mean for us in Calgary?

With all low pressure areas (clippers included!), we deal in a warm front followed by a cold front. The colder air can trigger wind, and —if there is a heavy enough range of moisture in the area —precipitation.

While that doesn't sound like an ideal Friday, we're watching for that moisture to trail along with the low, which means we're looking at reasonably clear conditions through the day. The warm front boosts us well, but the cold front should arrive around Monday.

This all equates to a forecast high of 8 C for Halloween.

Through Tuesday and Wednesday, the strength of the associated cold front was expected to be quite large, bringing us closer to 2 C on the big night! That expectation has fallen away just in time, and now the Halloween forecast is looking lovelier.

Beyond the throes of this little trough, we're back into an upper ridge, and the conditions/temperatures reflect that accordingly.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly cloudy, remote chance for aft. flurries

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Saturday (Halloween!):

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Trick or Treat forecast

4pm: 6 C, mainly sunny

5pm: 5 C, mainly sunny

6pm: 5 C, mainly clear (sunset at 6:10)

7pm: 5 C, mainly clear

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Sunday:

An extra hour of sleep!

Sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: clear, low 5 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: clear, low 4 C

Today's photo of the day was captured by Mervyn on Wednesday.

You can submit your snowy weather photos here.