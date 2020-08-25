CALGARY -- Our upper-air pattern is aligning with zonal flow for a few days. We’ll deal with some straight-shot west-to-east motion aloft, which means whatever they’re dealing with in B.C. will potentially make its way over here. For today, that could translate to showers or even thundershowers rolling down off the foothills, and may align us with migrating smoke.

That same westerly wind aloft provides us some small measure of change on a recurring basis. Over the next few days, any smoke that makes it across the foothills is going to carry on instead of lingering; this is a far cry from 2018’s conditions.

While our current air quality risk is low, we will continue to monitor lest the index jump up into the "moderate" range. At the time of this writing, our air quality health index is at a 2, expected to become a 3 this evening. At this range, normal activities can be enjoyed, but those dealing with throat irritation should be cautioned to stay indoors.

Details on what these charts are tracking can be found beneath last week’s charts in this article.

Fire advisories, restrictions and bans also remain prevalent. It should go without saying that if you’re planning on having a backyard fire, a bucket of water should be kept on-hand. Check this link to find out the latest for your area.

Lastly, please note the overnight low heading into Saturday evening, and get that fall knit and pumpkin spice latte mix out. We’ll get a brief taste of cooler weather for Sunday and Monday.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, chance for pm thundershowers/smoke

Daytime high: 23C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9C

Tomorrow:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, early/late scattered showers possible

Daytime high: 18C

Evening: showers possible, low 8C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: mainly clear, low 11C

Saturday:

Increasing cloud to late showers

Daytime high: 21C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6C

We’ll use two photos today; the first is from Richard, who is capitalizing on this dry spell in southern Alberta by getting his haying done:

…and the second is from Marni, who brought a camera rafting with her down the Bow!

You can submit your weather photos here.