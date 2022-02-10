Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights
Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven.
Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and first time since Nov. 2. The Golden Knights, who just had a week off for the all-star break, now have another week off, not returning to action until they host Colorado next Wednesday.
The result makes it four straight wins at the Saddledome for the Flames, who opened up a seven-game home stand that continues Thursday night against Toronto.
It is Markstrom's league-leading eighth shutout, improving his record to 18-10-5. Nobody else has more than four.
The Flames netminder wasn't overly busy early, but he was sharp when called upon, especially over the final 40 minutes. In particular, he had Nolan Patrick's number stopping him three times in the second period and all on good scoring chances.
First he stretched across the crease to stop a redirect from the top of the crease. Right after the ensuing faceoff, he made a glove stop on Patrick from the slot. Then in the final minute of the period, he got a block on Patrick's backhand after he stripped the puck from Nikita Zadorov and darted in on a breakaway.
After getting Tuesday night off, Robin Lehner took the loss to fall to 19-13-1.
Lindholm said the key to a strong offensive performance is to take care of business on the back end.
"We're all thinking D-first, and trying to do that right," Lindholm said. "The O-Zone (offence) stuff will come."
Those sentiments were echoed by Mangiane.
"We're doing a good job playing together in all three zones," Mangiapane said. "Killing plays in the D-Zone, breaking out as five (man units) and playing connected through the neutral zone leads to good offence, so I think that's the biggest thing."
The win moves Calgary to within one point of Los Angeles and Anaheim, who are tied for second in the Pacific Division, although the Flames hold four and five games in hand, respectively. Calgary also climbs to within five points of Vegas, who they also have five games in hand on. By point percentage, the Flames boast the division's best record.
Calgary opened the scoring at 5:03 on a perfectly executed give-and-go with Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, capped off with Gaudreau going top corner for his 19th goal.
The Flames entered the night 0-for-14 in their previous five games on the power play and while the man advantage wasn't credited with Calgary's second goal at 12:24 of the first, it was essentially a power-play goal with Backlund beating Lehner on another wrist shot to the top corner, just four seconds after Brayden McNabb got out of the penalty box.
Calgary jumped in front 3-0 less than three minutes later in a continuation of the trend of picking the top corner, this time Lindholm ripping one past Lehner from 40 feet out.
The Flames extended the lead to 4-0 6:57 into the second period on another pretty set-up, this time Backlund centring the puck to Mangiapane for a one-timer that, again, went to top corner on Lehner.
After Tkachuk's nifty between-the-legs goal at 3:09 of the third, Calgary wrapped up the scoring on another Backlund to Mangiapane set-up.
Just three of Mangiapane's 22 goals have come on home ice.
Notes: Vegas RW Mark Stone (upper body) did not play. Moving up to the top line alongside Max Pacioretty and Chandler Stephenson was Evgenii Dadonov. Inserted into the lineup was Patrick... Calgary evens the season series. They lost 3-2 in Vegas on Dec. 5... It was only Calgary's fourth win in 13 career meetings with the Golden Knights (4-9-0).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.
With files from CTV Calgary
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds to deploy more RCMP amid new blockade; Ontario court freezes Freedom Convoy fund
As another blockade of the Canada-U.S. border sprung up, further choking trade and traffic between the two nations, the federal government signalled it would send 'reinforcements' to help quell the disruptions.
U.S. presses Canada on border blockage, braces for potential Super Bowl disruptions
The Biden administration on Thursday urged Canada to use federal powers to ease the disruption at the U.S.-Canada border caused by a protest against anti-coronavirus mandates that has blocked a vital U.S.-Canada trade route, a White House official said.
Ottawa towing company threatened into not helping police with trucker convoy: chief
Ottawa police say an investigation is underway into threats targeting a tow truck company that could have helped remove trucks from the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
Nearly $12 million in CERB payments sent to applicants with foreign addresses
The federal government sent nearly $12 million in Canada Emergency Response Benefit payments to more than 1,600 people with foreign addresses during the first seven months of the pandemic.
Ontario court freezes access to donations for truckers' protest from GiveSendGo
The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars in donations to the truckers convoy that were raised through online platform GiveSendGo.
Conservatives call for blockades to end, pushing feds to end COVID-19 mandates
The Conservatives have taken the cause of trucker convoy protesters to the floor of the House of Commons, advancing a push for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 mandates, while calling for the blockades to come to an end.
Rocket startup's Florida launch debut ends in ocean crash
A rocket startup's big Florida launch debut ended with all four mini satellites destroyed Thursday.
Russian gallery says guard added eyes to avant-garde work
A Russian gallery says one of its security guards has vandalized an avant-garde painting on loan from the country's top art repository by drawing eyes on the picture's deliberately featureless faces. It said the damage can be repaired.
Ottawa police chief repeats call for more resources to end occupation
"The more resources, the more reinforcements the safer and quicker we can end this unlawful and unsafe demonstration here in the city," said Chief Peter Sloly.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 active cases and hospitalizations trending down, announce changes to rapid test program
According to the health minister, the provincial rate of hospitalization has decreased by one-quarter since the peak, despite Thursday's number of people in hospital representing the pandemic's ninth-highest total.
-
Kenney spreading 'misunderstanding' on COVID-19 restrictions, fueling protesters: experts
Alberta's premier is spreading "constitutional misunderstanding" and bowing to protesters in his sharp turn to remove COVID-19 restrictions faster than he originally promised, according to experts in law and politics.
-
'We need to let kids be kids': Copping, Hinshaw asked about masking removal in Alberta schools
Alberta's top doctor and health minister were both asked on Thursday about what scientific data was used to justify the province's decisions to lift mandatory masking in schools.
Vancouver
-
Animal rights group PETA slams B.C. school after rabbits were killed, dissected in front of students
Animal rights group PETA is slamming a small B.C. school after rabbits were killed and dissected in front of students as young as age nine.
-
'It is violating': Break-in caught on video at charity thrift store in Richmond
A Richmond thrift store that raises money to help animals in need of homes and medical care says it’s now out thousands of dollars after a destructive break-in this week.
-
B.C. COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals continued to decline Thursday, dropping to 867 in the latest update from the provincial Ministry of Health.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police chief says he won't allow 'gridlock' as city prepares for 'Freedom Convoy'
The City of Fredericton is preparing for a “Freedom convoy” protest that is scheduled to begin Friday afternoon. Fredericton Police Force Chief Roger Brown says he supports peaceful protests, but will not be allowing the convoy to “gridlock” New Brunswick’s capital, as it’s been advertised.
-
Maritime provinces plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions with multi-step approaches
It seems the Maritime provinces have a common goal when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, with each planning to ease restrictions in a multi-step approach.
-
Trial for fatal hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old Cape Breton girl wraps up
The hit-and-run trial for the death of a 10-year-old Cape Breton girl wrapped up Thursday, with the defence arguing inconsistencies in the Crown's case.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, nearly 200 new cases
Two more COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in Island Health on Thursday, according to a statement from the B.C. Ministry of Health.
-
Foul play not suspected after 2 bodies found at Saanich shelter
Police and the coroner are investigating Thursday after two people were found dead outside a temporary housing facility in Saanich, B.C.
-
No significant injuries after boat fire off northern Vancouver Island diverts ferry
A 17.5-metre vessel was destroyed by fire Thursday morning in the waters between Port McNeill and Malcom Island.
Toronto
-
Ontario court freezes access to donations for truckers' protest from GiveSendGo
The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars in donations to the truckers convoy that were raised through online platform GiveSendGo.
-
Ontario to allow high contact sports, more music extracurriculars in schools, sources say
High contact sports, choir and other extracurriculars are resuming in Ontario schools after a temporary pause on the activities when students returned to schools amid the Omicron wave.
-
Ontario allowing non-urgent, non-emergent surgeries to gradually resume
Hospitals in Ontario are now allowed to gradually resume non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Students mourning stabbing death of Lucas Gaudet, 16, near Montreal-area school
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal-area high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
Montreal Canadiens need to 'have fun,' get re-inspired, says new coach Martin St. Louis
One day after firing Dominique Ducharme, the Montreal Canadiens held a press conference with new interim head coach Martin St. Louis. He said it's a 'dream' to take over the job and outlined his plans to let the team relax and re-find their instincts.
-
Man, 46, fatally shot in LaSalle garage four years after brother was gunned down nearby
The 46-year-old fatally shot in his own garage in LaSalle on Wednesday was Domenic Macri, police sources confirm. Macri's brother was murdered in very similar circumstances nearby in 2018.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief repeats call for more resources to end occupation
"The more resources, the more reinforcements the safer and quicker we can end this unlawful and unsafe demonstration here in the city," said Chief Peter Sloly.
-
'We were just so grateful to be alive': six-year-old boy meets the Ottawa firefighters that helped to save his life
Cody McNeil was only a toddler when a humidifier by his crib caught fire in February 2017.
-
Ottawa towing company threatened into not helping police with trucker convoy: chief
Ottawa police say an investigation is underway into threats targeting a tow truck company that could have helped remove trucks from the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
-
Cambridge Toyota plant shuts down production amid border blockades
The Toyota facility in Cambridge won’t be able to produce vehicles for at least the rest of this week due to blockades at the Canada-U.S. border.
-
'Very manageable': Steady demand for rapid COVID-19 tests in Waterloo Region
Pharmacists in Waterloo Region say the demand for rapid testing kits has been steady since Wednesday, but is not nearly as drastic as the last time kits were handed out for free in January.
Saskatoon
-
City warns of icy streets, sidewalks as mercury plunges in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is urging caution with temperatures expected to cool off overnight Thursday.
-
B.C. firm buys troubled Saskatoon condo building for more than $2M
A problem-plagued condo building in the city’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood has been sold to a construction company based in B.C.
-
Why some in Unity, Sask. feel it's so divided an anti-discrimination bylaw is needed
A long-time Unity resident says the town isn't living up to its namesake
Northern Ontario
-
As spring nears, Sault downtown association sees bright future
As Ontario marches toward the next phase of the province's reopening plan, the people behind a new eatery in Sault Ste. Marie's downtown are hoping their presence will help bring locals back to the core.
-
Body of missing worker found near northern Ontario mine: OPP
A 48-year-old Timmins man has died as a result of a workplace accident near a northern Ontario mine, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sault mother of two killed in crash was an organ donor, family says
The legacy of a 39-year-old woman from Sault Ste. Marie, who died after a car crash, lives on as friends and family rally around the two children she left behind.
Winnipeg
-
Update to Manitoba health orders coming Friday
Manitoba will make an update to its public health orders on Friday.
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for shooting suspect who may be armed
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a 27-year-old woman in connection with a shooting earlier Thursday in the RM of Ste. Anne.
-
Critics question Manitoba government's response to anti-mandate protest in downtown Winnipeg
Critics accuse the Manitoba government of being too slow to respond to the ongoing protest outside the Legislative Building.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 384 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in first weekly update
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 384 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 26 intensive care patients as of Wednesday, in its first weekly update.
-
Regina Public Schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health orders
Regina Public Schools announced it will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end in this month.
-
Coyote spottings in a north Regina park sparking concern for some residents
Residents in the Rosemont neighbourhood are concerned about the increased presence of coyotes in A.E. Wilson Park.