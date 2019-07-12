Flames alumnus Mike Commodore and TV personality Kodette LaBarbera donned cowboy hats and aprons on Friday morning to take part in a celebrity pancake cook-off in support of the Breakfast Club of Canada.

The event took place in the parking lot of the Calgary Co-op on Macleod Trail.

Danone Canada made a special donation in partnership with Calgary Co-op that will contribute valuable funds to the opening of a new food hub in Calgary.

Currently the Breakfast Club of Canada serves over 1.3 million school breakfasts to children across Alberta every year, but they still have more than 118 schools on a waiting list.

Lisa Clowery from the Breakfast Club of Canada says her organization has been working with Danone for 23 years and having them come here and invest in our community really makes a big difference.

“Right now we’re feeding about 45 schools in the Calgary area, with the new investment they are putting in place with Calgary Co-op, we’ll be able to reach an additional 20 schools which equals about 700 students per year."

Clowery says when children have the chance to eat in the morning they have the energy they require to learn. “We want to give these children an equal chance of success and allow them to reach their full potential by having a healthy breakfast.”

Mike Commodore ultimately lost the pancake challenge but says for him, it was all about giving back to the community.

“I was very fortunate I always had breakfast as a kid growing up. You totally take it for granted. When you hear them talk about how many kids aren’t that fortunate, I couldn’t imagine being one of those kids. You’re starving, you didn’t get any food before school. You're gonna be tired, you're not going to be the easiest to work with, you’re not gonna really learn. It’s a great idea, they do a great job and I’m just happy to do my little part.”

Being behind the grill isn’t easy and Commodore says he felt the pressure. “I was about as hot as I get when I used to play hockey, with the boots and jeans and sweating all over the grill, but it was fun, it was a good experience. Now I know how to make a good pancake.”

If you missed your chance to witness the cook-off you can still donate to the Breakfast Club of Canada by visiting their website at: http://www.breakfastclubcanada