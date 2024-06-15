CALGARY
Calgary

    • Mikey’s gets a new lease on life in Bowness Hotel

    The owner of Mikey's on 12th, a popular live music venue in Calgary, announced that the bar will likely be closing in the coming months. (Photo: Facebook/MikeysJuke Joint) The owner of Mikey's on 12th, a popular live music venue in Calgary, announced that the bar will likely be closing in the coming months. (Photo: Facebook/MikeysJuke Joint)
    Share

    A local live music venue that had to close down in the inner city has found a new home.

    Mikey’s Juke Joint plans on moving into a vacant space in the old Bowness Hotel.

    The bar had to shut down its location on 12th Avenue S.W. when the landlord announced plans to redevelop the property. Mikey’s is well-known in the local music community as a live music venue, including for open mic nights.

