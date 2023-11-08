Mild mid-week weather with a warmup for the weekend

The city of Calgary woke up to a warm and breezy morning Wednesday. Frost formed on some surfaces, but for early risers - windshields were easy to clean off.

That wind made in difference in central Alberta. For the first time in three days fog was not an issue as the cooler air above the surface had a chance to overturn and mix.

Central and southern Alberta can expect windier conditions for Wednesday, with peak gusts in Calgary expected to be around 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.

Wednesday will be a good day to have some light layers on hand as there will be a gap between the ambient temperature and the wind chill value making it feel a few degrees cooler than it is.

This is also a great week to hang Christmas lights up or finish cleaning up the yard with forecast daytime highs between 5C to 10C.

For folks heading out for Remembrance Day, the conditions look great (for November). The high Saturday will be around 8C with a temperature in the morning between 2C to 5C.