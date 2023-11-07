Mild temperatures continue but expect a gusty Wednesday

A cold front that is swiping through will bring in a relatively cooler air mass for these next couple of days.

Tuesday’s high was 9C, for Wednesday and Thursday expect a high of 5C.

The gusty conditions will continue for much of Wednesday, with gusts out of the west and northwest at 40 km/h.

Calgary weather day planner for Nov. 8, 2023

When looking at the longer range, temperatures will climb back up later this week. A mix of sun and cloud is expected through the work week and into the weekend.

Calgary five-day forecast for Nov. 8-12.

It’s been quite a sight in the sky at night with the aurora borealis. This shot is courtesy of Hansel Dy, who snapped this beautiful picture in Nolan Hill. Thanks, Hansel.

The northern lights as seen from Nolan Hill. (Courtesy: Hansel Dy)

And thanks to the weather conditions (fewer clouds at night), plus a moderately active aurora forecast, you should be able to see the northern lights for the next couple of nights.

Send in your photos or video to CalgaryWeatherPics@bellmedia.ca.