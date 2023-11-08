Mild temperatures sticking around for the rest of the week

Our daytime highs will continue to be above normal for the rest of the week – especially on the weekend.

But, just want to make sure you are prepared for the cold start to the day on Thursday morning. Wind chill is back and it will feel closer to -6C at 8 a.m.

Then, it will be mainly sunny for most of the day, which will carry us to at least 6C in the afternoon.

Calgary weather day planner for Nov. 9, 2023.

The long-range forecast includes temperatures that will slowly climb as we head toward the weekend.

The sun will stick around on Thursday, but more clouds will roll in later in the day and carry into Friday.

Calgary five-day forecast for Nov. 9-13.

At this point, the weekend may be a little windy at times, but mainly sunny and very mild for November.

The Calgary French & International School joined us today in the studio. We did a fun weather class, then they tried their forecasting skills on the green screen.

Students from the Calgary French & International School visited CTV News Calgary on Nov. 8, 2023.

Thanks to these smart students, incredible teachers and lovely parents for hanging out with us!