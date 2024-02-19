CALGARY
Calgary

    Mild weather is here for the week

    The warm weather will continue for the week, but the sunshine will take a bit of a break on Tuesday.

    Because of a system from BC, we will get a good amount of cloud cover for Tuesday with some sunny breaks.

    There is also a small chance of an isolated, brief shower in the afternoon.

    Calgary weather day planner for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

    The jet stream will shift up for Thursday, allowing it to get a little warmer. Lots of sunshine is expected then too. We will hold onto this warmer weather through the weekend.

    Calgary five-day forecast for Feb. 20-24, 2024.

    Here’s a beautiful pic from Alan Chong, taken at Elbow River Valley near Discovery Ridge on Sunday at sunset.

    Elbow River Valley near Discovery Ridge on Feb. 18, 2024. (Submitted by: Alan Chong)

