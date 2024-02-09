Mild weekend with some sunshine Saturday and snow likely Sunday
Friday started with a balance of pros and cons weather-wise.
Visibility throughout southern Alberta was much better Friday as compared to Wednesday and Thursday, however highway conditions deteriorated considerably due to the midweek freezing drizzle.
As of 9 a.m., Friday the 511 Alberta map was showing icy and snow-covered routes throughout much of central and southern Alberta.
The 511 Alberta cameras at 9:30 a.m. Friday reinforced reports of slightly better conditions on major highways as compared to the secondary routes, with snow-covered shoulders and medians in most areas.
Light flurries are expected to persist in Calgary and southern Alberta early in the day Friday, with gradual clearing by the evening. The clear skies overnight will produce a cooler overnight temperature and wind chill values around -19 at times by early Saturday.
Because the weekend will be warmer than most of this past week with highs slightly above freezing and lows in the mid-minus single digits, a classic freeze-thaw cycle is likely throughout the region.
A westerly flow Saturday will elevate daytime high in Calgary to above freezing and above seasonal, and contribute to some melting.
This is expected to be short-lived as cloud cover and more snow is forecast for the area late on Sunday and into Monday.
WEATHER
Mild weekend with some sunshine Saturday and snow likely Sunday
