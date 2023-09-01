Miles marched, miles to go for Calgary's LGBTQ2S+ community

It's been more than three decades since the city first recognized the LGBTQ2S+ community and a lot has changed.

At the time, Mayor Al Duerr's proclamation on behalf of council was controversial.

"All Canadians should enjoy basic human rights and should not be discriminated against."

It recognized the ambition of the queer community to secure basic human rights that most take for granted.

"You could lose your job, get evicted, that kind of thing. And there was a lot of violence -- that was the year I came out -- there was a lot of violence on the streets of Calgary, a lot of gay bashing, especially in the Beltline," said Kevin Allen.

The first march for rights saw around 400 people attend, facing protesters who spit on them.

One man with three dogs tried to march into the crowd before police led him away.

It took courage.

Police raided clubs -- the most famous being the Goliath's Bathhouse raid of 2002, which police apologized for in 2018 and cleared the charge records for the 17 men arrested this past December.

"It was like the whole city was turning against us ... there was a lot of emotion, a lot of tension and a lot of fear," said former Texas Lounge bartender Keith Purdy.

Lois Szabo Park in the Beltline is a reminder of the trailblazing and hope of those early days.

Co-founded by Szabo, Club Carousel was one of the few safe places to gather.

"In the early '70s, they had something like 700 members. It was a real shaker place," Allen said.

Szabo is expected to march in Sunday's Pride parade, which now has major corporate sponsors and participants from across the community.

Despite the gains, the long journey isn't over yet.

Pride flags and sidewalks have been vandalized in many parts of Alberta.

Drag events have faced aggressive protests.

"We're constantly seeing new gains being made, and it's just about being vigilant and just making sure that we're continuing to make that progress and not slipping back into how it was in earlier times," said Jonathan Niemczak with the Canadian Pride Historical Society.

"We're going to be seeing about 60,000 people including the parade walkers and the people watching our parade this year," said Marissa Gell with Calgary Pride.

"We've grown significantly."