Military Museums shining spotlight on women in leadership in armed forces

The Military Museums is shining the spotlight on women in leadership in the armed forces in advance of International Women's Day next week.

The museums hosted an event in Calgary Friday night to spread awareness about the roles women are playing as leaders in the Canadian military.

A panel discussion featured three women who worked as combat arms officers.

They talked about their challenges and successes.

"Women have served alongside men throughout Canada's history in a variety of roles," said Military Museums manager David Peabody. "And Canada was one of the first nations to allow women to participate in every trade, including combat operations.

"So as women continue to serve with distinction in the Canadian Armed Forces, it's important to recognize that service."

The Military Museums has extensive exhibits and archives about women who have served.

International Women's Day is Wednesday.