Milk River, Alta., emergency department reopens Friday morning
Alberta Health Services says a severe physician shortage has led to another closure of the emergency room in Milk River. Anyone living in the community needing emergency care before next Friday at 5 p.m. is expected to drive to Raymond or Lethbridge.
The Milk River Health Centre emergency department didn't stay closed for long.
After announcing Wednesday that the emergency room would be closed indefinitely due to a physician shortage, Alberta Health Services posted a notification Thursday evening that the emergency room would reopen Friday at 8 a.m.
"We are thankful for the support of surrounding healthcare centres and medical staff and would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding," AHS said on X (formerly Twitter).