Milk River, Alta., man arrested after incident at Coutts border

RCMP say a 50-year-old Milk River, Alta., man faces several charges in connection with an alleged assault on two Canada Border Services Agency officers.

Police were called to help EMS, who were assisting with "an unknown incident" at the Coutts border crossing on May 13.

It was determined that two customs officers were hit by a vehicle during the course of their regular duties. Both employees suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested by border agents and held in a holding cell until RCMP could arrive and conduct their own investigation.

Kache Miller, 50, is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and obstructing a peace officer.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear in court in Lethbridge on June 12.