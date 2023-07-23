Milk River, Pincher Creek emergency departments limit hours due to physician shortage

Alberta Health Services says a severe physician shortage has led to another closure of the emergency room in Milk River. Anyone living in the community needing emergency care before next Friday at 5 p.m. is expected to drive to Raymond or Lethbridge. Alberta Health Services says a severe physician shortage has led to another closure of the emergency room in Milk River. Anyone living in the community needing emergency care before next Friday at 5 p.m. is expected to drive to Raymond or Lethbridge.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina