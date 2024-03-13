Milk River recruits new doctor who is accepting patients

A new doctor has been recruited for Milk River, a community facing staffing challenges in its emergency department.

Dr. Theresa Akewe is accepting new patients out of the Milk River Medical Clinic and will support the local ER.

For years, the ER has had to close over weekends or evenings because there wasn’t enough doctors to work it.

The closest emergency care is in Raymond, about 60 kilometres away.

AHS says it continues to recruit physicians across the south.