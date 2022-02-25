Miller puts up 4 points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win
J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night.
Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss.
"We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that's not by winning by six goals, but it's playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put up two goals - including one on a penalty shot - and two assists for the fourth four-point performance of his career.
"We have a standard. We need to play to that from here on out. We shouldn't be satisfied with anything other than that, really."
Elias Pettersson had two goals and a helper for the Canucks (25-22-6), captain Bo Horvat scored twice and Conor Garland also found the back of the net for his 14th goal of the year.
Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser - playing in his 300th career game - each contributed a pair of assists, and all-star goalie Thatcher Demko made 29 saves.
It was a result Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau didn't see coming.
"We'll take it," he said. "It certainly doesn't happen often when you're playing such a good hockey team but everything seemed to be going right for us."
Andrew Mangiapane had the lone tally for the Flames (30-14-6), who came into the game on a 10-game win streak where they outscored their opponents 43-14.
Calgary's Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves against his former team before he was replaced in the third period due to an equipment issue. Dan Vladar stopped 13-of-16 shots in relief.
"You throw that out," said Flames centre Blake Coleman. "You're not gonna win 82 games in a season, as much as you'd like to. Good teams get beat and good teams have had bad nights but to be a good team you got to respond and be able to learn from these games versus get stuck in a rut.
"“We had won 10 in a row for a reason. We're a really good hockey team and this is part of the growth of our group is being able to respond after what I view as an embarrassing loss and put together good game at home."
Mangiapane ruined Demko's shutout with just over two minutes left on the clock, picking off an errant pass in the neutral zone and putting a wraparound shot into the net for his 26th goal of the season.
The Canucks wore their black retro skate jersey and Demko added vintage-looking pads and a stick in tribute to Vancouver's legendary goalie Kirk McLean.
The goalie's best save of the night came 7:29 into the second period when he lost his stick for an extended period. Calgary's Rasmus Anderson wound up for a wide-open chance at the top of the slot and Demko dropped to the splits, robbing the defenceman with an otherworldly glove stop.
"I don't think I've ever done that in my life, the windmill stuff. It's never been my game, not even in practices and stuff. So it was weird," Demko said. "I don't know what came over me, maybe a little bit of Kirk here."
The Flames were on the power play when the Canucks went up 7-0. With Travis Hamonic in the box for holding, Pettersson got a short-handed breakaway and blasted a shot past Vladar from high in the slot.
"Our penalty killers weren't very good tonight," said Darryl Sutter, Calgary's head coach. "Our defence as a group was borderline awful. That reflected in our penalty kill."
The Canucks were three-for-seven with the man advantage on Thursday and the Flames failed to score on their lone power play.
Vancouver came into the game with the 17th-best power play (19.5 per cent) in the NHL while Calgary had the 3rd-best penalty kill (85.6 per cent).
Garland increased Vancouver's lead to 6-0 early in the third, unleashing a rocket from one knee. The shot hit Vladar's outstretched stick but the contact did little to change the puck's path as it sailed into the back of the net.
The Flames briefly appeared to get on the board 1:05 into the period when Matthew Tkachuk sent a puck into the back of the Canucks net through a crowded crease. But officials on the ice quickly waved off the goal for incidental contact.
After a scoreless first period, the Canucks leapt out to a 5-0 lead in the second.
With just seconds left in the middle frame there was a scramble in the Calgary crease and during the fray, defenceman Rasmus Anderson closed his hand on the puck, gifting Miller a penalty shot.
The veteran forward skated out wide, then patiently drifted toward the crease, drawing Vladar out of the net before wrapping a shot around the goalie's outstretched leg to put Vancouver up 5-0.
Horvat put away his second of the night on a power play at the 18:42 mark after Blake Coleman was called for tripping.
Midway through the penalty, Markstrom lost a skate blade and was at the bench for several moments before the on-ice officials forced a goalie change, saying the repairs weren't done quickly enough. He was replaced by Vladar, who remained in net for the third period.
Vladar had barely stretched in the crease when Horvat picked up a rebound at the top of the crease and fired it in for his 17th goal of the year.
Horvat scored his 16th less than eight minutes earlier.
Tyler Motte sped down the ice on a breakaway but Markstrom made the pad stop. Horvat picked up the rebound and blasted it past the Flames netminder to give the Canucks a 3-0 lead.
A potent power play was key for Vancouver on Thursday.
Miller scored his first goal of the night 10:18 into the second after Sean Monahan was sent to the box for high-sticking.
Miller's blast from the faceoff circle went bar down and in, prompting cheers of "Bruce, there it is!" by fans appreciative of Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau.
Pettersson opened the scoring with a power play marker 3:42 into the second after Coleman was called for holding.
The Swedish centre beat Markstrom stick side with a one-timer from the faceoff dot for his 15th goal of the year.
The Flames will host the Minnesota Wild Saturday in the first game of a home-and-home series. The Canucks kickoff a four-stop road swing Sunday with a visit to the New York Rangers.
NOTES: Calgary's Erik Gudbranson sent Jason Dickinson hard into the boards midway through the second period and the Vancouver forward crumpled to the ice with an apparent leg injury. He left the ice on his own but did not return to the game. The Canucks marked Black History Month with a special warm-up jersey on Thursday and a ceremonial puck drop by Claude Vilgrain, the first Black player in the franchise's history.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Here's how Russia's war on Ukraine could unfold, according to experts
As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues on several fronts, considerable resources of its infantry, air force and navy have been deployed against Ukraine. Experts explain what could unfold in the coming days.
Live updates: European Union freezes assets of Putin, Lavrov
Latvia's foreign minister says the European Union has agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov along with other sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.
Canada plans to match individual donations to Red Cross for Ukraine dollar for dollar
The Canadian Press has learned the federal government plans to match donations individuals make to the Canadian Red Cross to help bring humanitarian relief to Ukraine.
Documents show Trudeau warned of issues linked to 'build back better' pledge
Newly released documents show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was given warnings about the complexity of plans to 'build back better' from the pandemic that could lead to economic uncertainty.
Bail decision for convoy leader Pat King delayed as Crown applies to submit more evidence
A decision on bail for Pat King, one of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, has been delayed after the Crown applied to present new evidence.
Canada, European countries preparing for influx of Ukrainian refugees
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canadian officials are 'doing whatever we can to assist' Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing Russian violence.
Soldier's defiant last words as Russian warship targets Snake Island
A Ukrainian soldier on a tiny island in the Black Sea didn't hold back when threatened with bombing by a Russian warship as Moscow continued its assault on Ukrainian territory.
'Her blood… his hands': Powerful newspaper front pages day after Russia invades Ukraine
Powerful images and condemning headlines splashed across newspaper front pages the morning after the first full day of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
-
Experts question Alberta budget claims of diversifying away from oil and gas revenues
Canada's oil province may finally be shedding its image as an economic one-trick pony, the Alberta government says in its new budget.
-
Alberta budget back in the black as oil prices drive $500M surplus
The province is now reporting a $500 million surplus for the upcoming fiscal year, and surpluses of $900 million and $700 million projected for the two years to come.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver gas prices could break another record following sanctions on Russia
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are expected to rise by another two cents in the coming days, largely due to sanctions placed on Russia.
-
Air pollution, lack of access to green space can increase likelihood of ADHD as much as 62 per cent: B.C. research
A peer-reviewed study conducted in Metro Vancouver suggests a link between air pollution and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
-
Entire cash register stolen from fast food restaurant by armed man: Surrey RCMP
A "well-trained nose" aided in the arrest of a man alleged to have threatened workers with a weapon as he stole an entire cash register from a Surrey, B.C., fast food restaurant.
Atlantic
-
'Be prepared for difficult days': Maritime Ukrainian communities worry for friends, family
In the early-morning hours Thursday, Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack, the sound of explosions rattling a number of cities, in what Ukrainian officials called a “full-scale war.” More than 6,000 kilometres away, members of the Ukrainian community in Halifax rallied to call attention to the attack.
-
N.B. to drop all COVID-19 restrictions on March 14; vaccine passport ends Monday
New Brunswick is the latest Maritime province to announce plans to remove all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Premier Blaine Higgs said pandemic-related restrictions and mandates will be eliminated at 12:01 a.m. on March 14.
-
N.S. disease expert says provinces are dropping COVID-19 restrictions too soon
Signs related to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be coming down in Nova Scotia in less than a month, as long as everything goes as planned.
Vancouver Island
-
Wind warning issued for North Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds on North Vancouver Island beginning Saturday.
-
Most COVID-19 fines unpaid in B.C., but 'they will be paid,' says minister
British Columbia's public safety minister says only a small number of fines related to violation of COVID-19 measures have been paid, but people who want to drive their vehicle may have to pay up.
-
Police searching for 2 women after $5K in tools stolen from Saanich construction site
Saanich police are looking to identify two women who are suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from a construction site.
Toronto
-
Toronto reveals which speed cameras are catching the most drivers
The City of Toronto released its most recent automated speed enforcement (ASE) data Friday, revealing the devices issued more than 50,000 tickets during the last quarter of 2021.
-
Ontario reports just over 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 39 new net deaths
Ontario officials are reporting just over 1,000 patients in hospital with COVID-19, the lowest count since late December.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Half a century of sandwich-artistry tucked into a midtown Toronto deli
Nestled in the back corner of a narrow storefront, behind a gallery of cheeses – from champagne cheddar to manchego infused with truffles – Carlo Celebre slices spicy salami with the precision that accompanies nearly 50 years of experience.
Montreal
-
‘It feels like a nightmare’: Montreal’s Ukrainian community protests Russian invasion
'I’m in shock and I’m enraged,' said one protester near McGill University Thursday as dozens gathered to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine after a Russian forces led an assault on the European nation.
-
Video shows Air Canada employee collapsing after alleged assault by violent traveller
An Air Canada employee at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport was sent to hospital after a violent incident involving a traveller last weekend.
-
QCGN chair blasts Francois Legault, compares French language bill to Ukraine
As amendments to Quebec's language bill were accepted and rejected, the chair of QCGN took to Twitter to challenge Premier Francois Legault.
Ottawa
-
Bail decision for convoy leader Pat King delayed as Crown applies to submit more evidence
A decision on bail for Pat King, one of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, has been delayed after the Crown applied to present new evidence.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Expect up to 15 centimetres of snow in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and the surrounding area.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Kitchener
-
Omicron wave's 'decline continues to be slower than the ascent' in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region is in a better situation as the area moves past the peak of the Omicron wave, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Friday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
-
Scammers targeting seniors in Cambridge
Two families were targeted on the same day by scammers, and police say, one thief even went to the home to pick up the money personally.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man injured in police shooting makes first court appearance
A 35-year-old man wounded in a police shooting earlier this week made his first appearance in court on Friday.
-
Missing 7-year-old Sask. girl found, father arrested: RCMP
A seven-year-old girl missing since November has been located and her father has been arrested, Sask. RCMP say.
-
Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia presses Ukraine assault
Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday as Russian forces pressed on with a full-scale invasion that resulted in the deaths of more than 100 Ukrainians in the first full day of fighting and could eventually rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Landlord fined for fire code violations
A Sault Ste. Marie landlord was fined $120,000 Feb 24. for various offences under the Ontario fire code. File photo
-
Sudbury police looking for dashcam footage of arson on Lasalle Boulevard
Police in Greater Sudbury are hoping someone with a dashcam in their vehicle captured footage of the person responsible for arson on Lasalle Boulevard this week.
-
Live updates: European Union freezes assets of Putin, Lavrov
Latvia's foreign minister says the European Union has agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov along with other sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.
Winnipeg
-
'Our world came crashing down': Death of child prompts review at Winnipeg daycare centre
The death of a young child who choked while eating an apple at a Winnipeg daycare has prompted the province to launch a review of the childcare centre.
-
Manitoba hockey player suspended 18 games for discriminatory and racial taunting: MJHL
A player on the Dauphin Kings has been suspended a minimum of 18 games – 11 regular season and seven playoff – and must complete a process of reconciliation following an incident of discriminatory and racial taunting, according to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL).
-
Man arrested in driveway with loaded gun, charged with uttering threats: RCMP
RCMP in Selkirk arrested a Winnipeg man with a loaded gun after he allegedly threatened to kill another man at a home in the RM of St. Clements.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
-
Missing 7-year-old Sask. girl found, father arrested: RCMP
A seven-year-old girl missing since November has been located and her father has been arrested, Sask. RCMP say.
-
$355K in COVID-19 public health order fines remain unpaid in Sask.
The majority of public health order charges laid in Saskatchewan remain unresolved, while $355,741 in fines related to convictions have not yet been paid, according to the government.