CALGARY -- It was a lucky night for someone in the city of Calgary as another big lottery prize was won Friday.

According to the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation's website, a guaranteed MAXMILLIONS prize, worth $1 million, was won with a ticket bought somewhere in the city.

The winning numbers for the ticket were 8, 9, 15, 30, 39, 46 and 47.

There is no information from the WCLC about whether or not a winner has come forward.

Another Albertan also won $100,000 by matching the last six digits in Friday's LOTTO MAX EXTRA draw. Those winning numbers were 4789945.

It's the second time there's been a million-dollar winner from the Calgary area this month.

Officials released details of a Chestermere woman who scored a $1.5 million prize on a SUPER SET FOR LIFE scratch ticket.

Kerrine Stoll's brother Jim Gill bought her the $20 ticket while he was in Edmonton.