A small dog is dead following an encounter with a larger dog in a southeast neighbourhood.

Pete Fillion says he was walking his miniature dachshund Buddy and his Chihuahua named Taco along the sidewalk lin the 2400 block of 48 Street Southeast when they encountered a larger breed dog that had crashed through a gate.

“The pit bull went after the Chihuahua and I managed to pull the pit bull off of the Chihuahua three times,” said Fillion. “After the third time, he decided to go after the other dog and I couldn’t get the pit bull off the other dog.”

Fillion says the owner of the large dog was present at the time of the attack and did attempt to intervene. “We were both trying to get the pit bull off my dog Buddy,” said Fillion. “Eventually we got him off but it was too late.”

Fillion says a neighbour drove him and Buddy, who was approximately 13 years old, to a veterinary clinic but the dog succumbed to his injuries. “I’m going to miss him dearly.”

Taco the Chihuahua suffered a scratch to his eye but is expected to make a full recovery.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm officers were called to the scene at approximately 12:45 p.m. following the fatal attack on the small dog. Police say the offending animal is a pit bull.

Buddy’s owner says he’s heartbroken but places no blame on the owner of the other dog or the dog’s breed. “I’m not saying anything bad about this breed of animal,” said Fillion. “I love all animals, all creatures.”

City of Calgary Animal & Bylaw Services representatives say the dog that attacked the miniature dachshund has been seized and remains in their custody. An investigation into the incident is underway.