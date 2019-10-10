Once every few months, a handful of seniors at the Willow Creek Continuing Care Centre get a visit from a miniature horse named Diablo who helps them in more ways than one.

Six-year-old Diablo has been coming to the centre for a few years and spends time with residents who have dementia, sight or hearing issues.

Marlys Bingham, a resident at the care centre, enjoys her time with Diablo. "He must be well trained, that one, cause he didn’t fuss."

Dana Cummings, Diablo’s owner, says Bingham’s memory isn’t as sharp as it used to be but, when the senior is around the miniature horse, she can recall some things.

"Marlys is just a perfect example today of a resident who used to farm and ranch and has the memories flood back to her of having animals and having her horse and her pony," said Cummings.

Josee Meston, the recreation therapist who is always present during Diablo's visits, says it’s important for dementia residents to reminisce about past memories. For seniors who can’t see or hear well, there are still health benefits from the sensory stimulation.

"As with any therapy animal, the decrease in anxiety and depression can be seen from smiles on their faces and just how the residents feel for days afterwards," said Meston.

Diablo’s owner says he was a bit of a troubled horse then they first got him but, over time, has grown into a calming horse.

Miniature horses usually live until 30 so the hope is Diablo will continue visiting the care centre for many more years to come.