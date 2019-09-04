Minister of Finance addresses Calgary Chamber of Commerce
Minister of Finance Travis Toews addresses the media following the lunch he hosted at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 2:08PM MDT
Members of Calgary’s business community had a chance to have a conversation with Alberta’s finance minister, Travis Toews, over lunch Wednesday.
Toews talked about how his government plans to increase competitiveness and attract investment for our province on a national and global stage.
The Minister of Finance also discussed the province's initiative to reduce red tape within government.