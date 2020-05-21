CALGARY -- Education Minister Adriana LaGrange has issued a ministerial order to Calgary Board of Education trustees following the release of an independent auditor's report and failure to follow it could result in the board being fired later this year.

The 38-page report into CBE finances and governance accuses trustees of being more focused on protecting themselves than the CBE's broader mission.

It also says increased class sizes are the result of centralizing some teaching staff at the board office along with a failure to consider other options to reduce financial risk of the education centre building.

“Overall, the findings are indicative of an organization that has undergone turmoil at the governance level with a focus on process over function and a short-term view of financial sustainability,” read the report conducted by Grant Thornton Financial Cost Management, which focused on a 12-month period ending Dec. 31, 2019.

“At the end of fiscal 2018/19 the CBE had operating reserves of $21 million with all but $9 million already committed to ongoing projects ($7 million) and in supplementary funding for programs in 2019/20 ($5 million) beyond what was believed at the time would be a status quo budget similar to 2018/19,” the report reads.

“Capital reserves had steadily eroded since 2015/16 as a result of the need to fund costs associated with making 20 new schools operational.”

The CBE handed out more than 300 pink slips to teachers in November, due to what it called a $32-million shortfall in the October provincial budget.

This was when LaGrange ordered a review.

Those pink slips were rescinded several weeks later — for this year at least.

“The budget for fiscal 2019/20 was not passed until October 2019 and was not consistent with budget assumptions made by the CBE that funding would be in line with 2018/19 funding,” the report reads.

The detailed report also found that the CBE’s operating reserves were around 0.7 per cent for 2018/19 (1.5 per cent without committed funds) of the annual budget.

For comparison, Edmonton public schools had operating reserves of $51.4 million, or around four per cent.

Alberta Education suggests school boards should have operating reserves around three to five per cent.

The ministerial order directs CBE to improve its governance and financial mismanagement practices.

“The Calgary Board of Education must act now to improve operations in order to direct as many dollars as possible to the classroom,” said LaGrange.

“As the independent report shows, the board’s short term view focused more on protecting individuals on the board rather than its overall duty. This is unacceptable.”

There have been 19 recommendations to the board falling into several categories.

Some of those include:

Governance

The CBE central office building

Financial management

Procurement and expenditures

Communication

Staffing levels

Compensation

NDP Education Critic Sarah Hoffman issued a statement, saying the UCP government is trying to pin blame for cuts funding on someone else.

"Firing education assistants, increasing class sizes and hiking transportation fees is the record of this minister and government after just one year," it read.

"The UCP is ignoring the very really challenges of students learning at home during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Hoffman added the audit "does nothing to support student learning."

"About 5,000 new students are expected to attend CBE schools next year and their total funding is still less than it was under the last NDP budget," she said

"Per-student funding has fallen even as new schools open and enrolment climbs. The UCP say they have a plan to safely reopen schools when their focus has been on cutting supports for kids and deflecting responsibility.”

The ministerial order says CBE must look at short and long-term jeopardy, fiscal jeopardy and overall financial risk management.

When it comes to financial management, the CBE has been told to consider eliminating half days of instruction to save on transportation costs and bus service should be considered only when required for students living more than 2.4 kilometres away from their designated school.

LaGrange says the CBE should set busing fees to reflect actual costs.

For staffing levels and salaries the CBE controls, it's been asked to develop a long-range strategy to bring salaries more in line with other school boards and the private sector.

LaGrange suggests that more "regular teachers" are needed and that the CBE should have less specialists, leaders and administration.

A written update must be provided to education officials by July 31 and meetings with the province must be held on or before Aug. 31, Sept. 30 and Oct. 30.

Failure to complete the requirements laid out by the province as of Nov. 30 will result in the firing of the CBE board of trustees.